MARSHALL, Texas — Aloha, Marshall! The Dance Bag is proud to announce their Luau Dance Camp starts tomorrow, June 12 and runs through Thursday, June 15.

For ages three to five, the camp begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon. For ages six to eight, the camp starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m.

It costs $100 for each dancer and you must sign up online to reserve your spot.

The complete package includes a camp shirt, dance lessons, crafts and snacks.

The Dance Bag is located at 212 N Washington Ave. Marshall.