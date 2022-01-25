Tyler ISD celebrating board's accomplishments

Under the Board’s leadership, significant district achievements and honors have been accomplished.

TYLER, Texas — January is School Board Recognition Month, and Tyler ISD is honored to celebrate its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students.

“Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend countless hours working to ensure all students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish policies that provide the framework for public schools. The Tyler ISD Board is responsible for an annual budget of $212 million, 18,000 students, 2,600 employees, and 37 campuses and facilities.

“School boards are essential to a strong public education system,” Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Director Dan Troxell said. “They provide the local governance and oversight that makes it possible for school districts to serve students, including establishing a strategic plan, adopting policies, approving a budget, and selecting and evaluating a superintendent.” It’s fitting that we celebrate them in January as their leadership is key to the success of every school district in Texas.”

Under the Board’s leadership, significant district achievements and honors have been accomplished, including overcoming obstacles of an ongoing pandemic to make the 2020-2021 and current school years as normal as possible while allowing our students every chance to experience face-to-face learning and extracurricular activities.

While other districts saw significant academic loss across the state, Tyler ISD did not. There was an outstanding achievement in expanding our Leader in Me program to more than 10,000 elementary and middle school students to help them build skills for success in academics and life. This program is known for transforming families, schools, and communities through proactive student leadership development, whole-child education, and college & career readiness curriculum.

Our Career & Technical Education students go beyond content knowledge to prepare for workforce credentials. Our students earned over a thousand industry-based certifications before graduating high school, equipping them with marketable skills for our community's top companies.

The most visible of accomplishments, Tyler ISD, held two successful grand openings. After three years of construction, Tyler ISD is proud to boast that both flagship high schools are complete and came in under budget!

Board members serving Tyler ISD are:

President, Mr. Wade Washmon, District 1 Trustee since 2013, Vice President BW Energy Consultants. "For me, it's about serving the students and community by striving to be a reasonable voice in a world where education is increasingly politicized and scrutinized. I love Tyler, TX, and the people who live here as much as anybody, it's home, and it's so important to me to keep our focus on where it needs to be, successful student outcomes. In my time on the board, I’ve realized just how delicate a functional and healthy school board and the District really are. And I'm proud to serve on a board where we're dedicated to handling our business quietly and respectfully, putting people over politics every day of the week."

Mr. Aaron Martinez, District 5 Trustee since 2015, community volunteer. “My ’Why I’m honored to serve’ is my 6th-grade teacher, Mrs. Savage, who believed in me and taught me how to dream and dream big. My goal is for every student in Tyler ISD to have access to excellent educators and educational opportunities because they all deserve to reach their dreams too.”

Mr. Artis Newsome, District 2 Trustee since 2020, retired physical therapist and certified wound care specialist. “I serve on the board to work with the other board members, the superintendent, and his administrative team to ensure Tyler ISD is one of the best, if not the best, district in the state. I serve to represent the people. I also want to be a voice for the students, teachers, administrators, and community that believe they are not being heard; I serve to help them get answers to questions they have about the district. I believe an education is a treasure that should be sought. If someone searches in Tyler, they should find the best possible educational opportunities in Tyler ISD.”

Mrs. Yvonne Atkins, District 3 Trustee since 2020, retired Tyler ISD educator and administrator. “To whom much is given, much is required. I have been in education for 40+ years. I love being an educator. Being a member of the Tyler ISD School Board gives me the opportunity to continue doing what I love, serving educators, students, parents, and my community.”

Dr. Trish Nation, District 4 Trustee since 2014, retired Tyler ISD educator and administrator. “The love and support of children has always been my passion, education my chosen profession, and service my calling. School board service draws them all together in one package.”

Mrs. Lindsey Harrison, District 6 Trustee since 2021, Vice President of Sales for Nanovibronix, and Realtor for The McCain Team at Remax. “Being on the school board is so insightful! Having two children in the district and a graduate myself, I am beyond honored to serve in a position where I can impact not only my children’s future but the future of all of our amazing students collectively. Their future in our district and their path onward is why I serve!”

Mr. Andy Bergfeld, District 7 Trustee since 2012, President of Bergfeld Realty Company, LLC. “Public education, in Texas, has its beginnings in the 1840s and has been evolving since that time. It has always been important to the people of this state that all kids have access to a free K-12 public education. Through their elected school board members, it is up to each town to determine the quality of that education, which is why I ran for the Tyler ISD Board. For the City of Tyler to be at its best, Tyler ISD must be excellent in all areas. It is my job to make sure the community’s expectations are met and that all children are prepared to be productive citizens and enjoy what this great country has to offer.”