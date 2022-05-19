Silsbee High School student receives exclusive floral design scholarship

You've heard of math, science, and writing scholarships, but floral scholarships can be just as competitive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILSBEE, Texas — A Silsbee High School student is making her mark in floral design.

You've heard of math, science, and writing scholarships, but floral scholarships can be just as competitive.



She beat out veterans of the business and impressed national media and she was just awarded an exclusive floral design scholarship.

Silsbee High School's floral program is blooming with beautiful flower arrangements and bright young florists. One of those florists is headed to a selective retreat in South Carolina.



Heather McMillan is a junior at Silsbee High School and she's been in the floral design class since ninth grade.

She's been competing around the state every school year and getting top placements, but something special happened this year.

Her teacher, Mrs. Champagne, went to floral design school with Ace Berry, the star of HBO's Full Bloom show.

When she showed him McMillan's work, he was impressed and offered her a scholarship to an exclusive floral retreat.



"My jaw like dropped to the floor and I couldn't say a word. And I just looked to Ms. Champagne. I was like ‘Is he for real?’ And he was," McMillan said.



Since then, McMillan said her life has been a roller coaster with competitions and trying different styles of design.



McMillan’s teacher said the retreat accommodates mid-career florists. So, the fact that heather got a spot, is a big deal.



McMillan said she's excited and nervous about her upcoming trip. Between now and October, she said she'll fundraise to raise money for her plane ticket and travel expenses.