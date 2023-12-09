Texans know mums are an iconic symbol of school spirit, but this year, students at Silsbee High School decided to take this cultural tradition up a notch.

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee High School student council members have kick-started homecoming week in the most Texas way possible.

Visitors and students entered the campus Monday to find a gigantic two-story homecoming mum front and center, towering right before their eyes.

It took students two days of hard work, including painting, cutting, piecing it together and then hanging it "proudly" from the second-story railing, according to a news release from a Silsbee Independent School District spokesperson.

Their project was brought to life under the guidance of the "creative mind" behind the project, Student Council Sponsor Angela Camden.

“I had an idea in my head on what I wanted, and the students brought it to life and made it even better than what I had envisioned,” said Camden in the release.