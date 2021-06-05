DISCONTINUED: Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Richardson man, considered a threat to own safety

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4808.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Richardson Police Department is searching for Randy “Pat” Newman after he disappeared early Saturday morning.

Newman is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is described as a white man, 73 years old, 5’10”, and 204 lbs. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The senior citizen was last seen at 6:30 a.m., on June 5 at the 1300 block of Elk Grove Drive, Richardson, TX in a White, 2003 Ford F150 with TX License Plate AC37815.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.