Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in La Grange

Allen Campbell was last seen May 11 at 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Camp Lonestar Road in La Grange.
Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

LA GRANGE, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man missing from Fayette County. 

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is looking for 74-year-old Allen Campbell. He was last seen May 11 at 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Camp Lonestar Road in La Grange. 

He was seen in a black 2009 Ford F-150 extended cab with Texas license plate HHM0161. Officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own safety as he has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. 

Campbell is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing a striped short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information regarding Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 979-968-5856. 

