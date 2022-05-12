Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in La Grange

Allen Campbell was last seen May 11 at 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Camp Lonestar Road in La Grange.

LA GRANGE, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man missing from Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is looking for 74-year-old Allen Campbell. He was last seen May 11 at 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Camp Lonestar Road in La Grange.

He was seen in a black 2009 Ford F-150 extended cab with Texas license plate HHM0161. Officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own safety as he has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Campbell is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing a striped short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 979-968-5856.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube