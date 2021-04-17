SILVER ALERT: 73-year-old Bell County woman with dementia last seen Saturday

Janet Bartoo was last seen leaving her Bell County residence the morning of April 17 in a brown Ford Explorer.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Janet Bartoo who was last seen April 17 leaving her home in Southeast Bell County, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Bartoo was seen in a brown 2010 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate CT3003, the department said. The SUV also has a Navy sticker on the back window.

Officials said Bartoo suffers from dementia and "becomes easily disoriented." They said she did not tell her family at the residence that she was leaving. Her intended destination is unknown. Family is not aware of the clothes Bartoo was wearing when she left.

She is described as a white woman with green eyes and gray hair who is about 5' 8" tall. Bartoo is also reported to weigh 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bartoo's whereabouts or her vehicle is asked to call the sheriff's department at 254-933-5412 or call 911.