VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — At around 7:45 p.m., Barney Richardson was located in Northeast Dallas by the Dallas Police Department and will be reuniting with his family.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office had issued a SILVER Alert for a missing 91-year-old man.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Barney Richardson was last seen at 7 a.m. at 292 County Road 4125.

The sheriff's office says Richardson has cognitive impairment.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett states, " I greatly appreciate the prompt response of all agencies involved. The investigative efforts of the Dallas Police Department and Department of Public Safety deserves commendation. It is very rewarding to be able to tell this family their loved one is coming home safe tonight."