The West University Place Police Department is looking for 70-year-old Richard Burton Ballanfant.

Ballanfant was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday at 3777 Southwest Freeway in Houston.

Police say he was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with the Texas License Plate: HDL3192.

This man has a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance is believed to be a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you or anyone you know has information about Ballafant's disappearance, call the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330.

