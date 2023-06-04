SILVER ALERT issued for missing East Texas woman with cognitive impairment

PALESTINE, Texas — A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a missing East Texas woman.
According to the Palestine Police Department, officers are searching for Joy Edwards, 65.
Officials say Edwards has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She stands 4'10, weighs about 154 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1800 block of S. Sycamore St. in Palestine. She was wearing an orange long-sleeve sweatshirt, black pants with flowers and white tennis shoes.
"Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety," the alert said.
If you have any information regarding Edwards' disappearance, contact the PPD at (903) 729-2254.