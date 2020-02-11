SILVER ALERT issued for missing elderly Atlanta woman

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.

ATLANTA, Texas — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old woman.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alice Frances Goodwin McGee was last seen at 2005 West Main Street in Atlanta, around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

She is described as 5’ 8”, weighs 210, with brown/grey hair and hazel eyes. She was seen wearing a grey sweater, black long sleeve shirt, denim jeans, grey Nike tennis shoes with white soles, and carrying a blue and white striped purse.

Officials say McGee is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.