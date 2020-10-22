SILVER ALERT issued for missing elderly Bullard woman

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's office at (903) 683-2271.

BULLARD, Texas — A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a missing 80-year-old woman from Bullard.

According to Texas DPS, Clara Evans Fincher was last seen Wednesday in the 600 block of County Road 3504 in Bullard, around 12:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black trousers.

Fincher stands at 5'5" and weighs 155 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

She drivers a 2011 maroon Honda Sedan with Texas license plate number 8RBTH.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's office at (903) 683-2271.