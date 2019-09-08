VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office issued a SILVER Alert for a missing 91-year-old man.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Barney Richardson was last seen at 7 a.m. at 292 County Road 4125. He was driving a tan/champagne-colored 2001 Ford Taurus with the license plate FCC2671.

Richardson is 5'10'', weighs about 172 lbs and has grey hair with blue eyes. Richardson was wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

The sheriff's office says Richardson has cognitive impairment.

If you have any information on Richardson's whereabouts, you are urged to call 903-567-4133.