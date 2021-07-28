SILVER ALERT: Longview Police searching for 68-year-old woman

Judy Akridge is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, law enforcement officials say.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Judy Akridge is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, law enforcement officials say.

Akridge is described as white, 5’ 04” and weighing 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a short sleeve tie-dye shirt, blue jean capris, carrying a brown purse, and is not wearing shoes.

She was last seen at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, Jul 27 at the 3000 block of W. Marshall Ave, Longview, TX on foot.