LONGVIEW, Texas — A SILVER ALERT has been issued to a missing 86-year-old man out of Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, Bonnie Cuba, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen around 11:05 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Douglas Street in Longview.

Cuba stands 5'9" and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black and gray hair, as well as brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a beige cap, light blue shirt, black jogging pants with a white stripe and black/red shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe Cuba's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Cuba's location, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1170.