SILVER ALERT: Officials looking for missing 74-year-old Deep East Texas man

Officials are searching for Herbert Joseph Haines, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has issued a SILVER ALERT for a missing Deep East Texas man.

Officials are searching for Herbert Joseph Haines, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Haines is 74-years-old, stands 5'5 and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 7, around 7:30 p.m., at 1605 W. Church St. in Livingston. He was driving a 2008 red Chevrolet HHR with a Texas license plate number: KCH3051

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officials believe Haines' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. 

If you have any information regarding Haines' whereabouts, please contact the PCSO at (936) 327-6810.

