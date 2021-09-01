SILVER ALERT: Officials looking for missing 74-year-old Deep East Texas man

Officials are searching for Herbert Joseph Haines, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has issued a SILVER ALERT for a missing Deep East Texas man.

Officials are searching for Herbert Joseph Haines, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Haines is 74-years-old, stands 5'5 and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 7, around 7:30 p.m., at 1605 W. Church St. in Livingston. He was driving a 2008 red Chevrolet HHR with a Texas license plate number: KCH3051.

Law enforcement officials believe Haines' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.