PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The SILVER Alert issued for a Panola County man is still in effect.

Joe Roy McMillian, 79, was last seen on Thursday, May 21, on Farm-to-Market Road 1970 in the Clayton area. McMillian stands 5'11" and weighs abut 280 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is diabetic and showing early signs of dementia.

He was driving a blue single-cab 2004 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate number: DMK2975.

Panola County Sheriff's Office

Officials say his truck was spotted in the Nacogdoches area.

“As a result of him possibly traveling that way, we do know that Mr. McMillian has family that lives in the Houston area," Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said. "We have contacted the authorities from Panola County all the way to the City of Houston to be aware of this.”

His family says he and his wife's 60th wedding anniversary was Saturday and this is the first time he's not been present for it.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his discovery.

Anyone with information on McMillan’s whereabouts is urged to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.