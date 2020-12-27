SILVER ALERT: Missing 77-year-old Red Oak resident

He was last seen on Saturday evening. Law enforcement believe he is a credible threat to his own safety.

RED OAK, Texas — The Red Oak Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Lloyd Phillip Dubose who was last seen on Saturday evening.

Dubose has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is described as 5’11’’, 197 lbs, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and has a surgical scar on his right knee.

The senior citizen's last known location was at 7:00 p.m., on Saturday at the 900 Block of Country Creek Lane, Red Oak, Texas in a black 2010 Ford F-150 with TX License Plate BB78172.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.