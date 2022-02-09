Abortions in Texas dropped almost 60% in the first month after new SB 8 restrictions were imposed

Since SB 8 was enacted, women across Texas have gone to nearby states to obtain legal elective abortions.

DALLAS, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from December 2021.

Texas Health and Human Services released updated statistics Monday showing the number of abortions reported in the state decreased almost 60% in the first month after new restrictions went into effect.

The state reported 2,197 induced terminations of pregnancies for September of 2021, following 5,404 in August, the last month before Senate Bill 8 took effect. Notably, in September there were only two induced abortions performed after six weeks of gestation, which the new law allows only under medical exemptions.

The data reveals that an October study by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project at the University of Texas at Austin showing that abortions fell by 50 percent in September was off by almost 10%.