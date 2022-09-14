Sinkhole developing at Whitehouse High School campus

"We don’t have a specific timeline yet but are making arrangements to get it repaired ASAP," Whitehouse ISD said.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD reported a sinkhole has developed on the high school campus on the Main Campus Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The district said the sinkhole is just beyond the guard gate and a detour will be necessary starting Wednesday afternoon during pick-up.

School officials are diverting all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from FM 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive.

Because of the detour, the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route) will be displaced. The student lot will become "general" parking because of the disruption until proper repairs can be made.

Traffic coming from the Acker Tap entrance will not be affected, WISD said.