VAN ZANDT — A sinkhole opened up along the railroad tracks in Van Zandt County Sunday night.

According to Raquel Espinoza with Union Pacific, sinkhole caused traffic along the tracks to be delayed.

One of the trains delayed was an Amtrak passenger train en route to Chicago from San Antonio.

According to an Amtrak spokesman, the train stopped outside of Mineola for six hours while the tracks were being repaired. He said the train did not enter the sinkhole.

Union Pacific crews used ballast rock to stabilize the tracks enough for use. The tracks were open for traffic at around 4 a.m.

