'No Immediate Threat' | Situation resolved after social media threat toward Frankston ISD

Officials say school will continue as normal on Thursday and all measured are being taken to ensure student and staff safety.

FRANKSTON, Texas — Police are investigating a reported social media threat made toward Frankston ISD.

According to the district, officials were made aware of the social media post Wednesday afternoon.

FISD says law enforcement are speaking with the individual behind the post and are investigating the incident.

"The police have resolved the situation, and there is no immediate threat," FISD said in a statement. "Since this is an ongoing police investigation, no other information can be released at this time."