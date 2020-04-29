Six cases of COVID-19 were confirmed this morning at a Longview senior nursing facility, according to Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris.

Harris said the six cases are at Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Fourth Street. It was not clear if the cases represent residents, staff or a mixture of the two.

The cases were not included in Gregg County’s total of 74 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus reported Tuesday, which was unchanged from Monday. Gregg County now has had 80 confirmed cases of the virus, half of which are in patients who have recovered.