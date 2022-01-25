Six Flags Over Texas to hire for 500 positions

TYLER, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, is hosting a hiring event this weekend to fill up to 500 positions with hardworking, thrill-loving individuals ready to provide world-class service. Positions, including leadership roles, are available across multiple departments from food service, ride operations, security, games, retail, and marketing.
Six Flags Over Texas is seeking first-time applicants for frontline positions, paying up to $12.00 per hour, for candidates 16 years old and up. The park offers competitive wages, great benefits, flexible schedules, and a variety of jobs year-round. Hundreds of applicants will be hired after their interview, and there is an option to interview virtually.
Additional Hiring Event Information:
- When: Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Six Flags Over Texas – Human Resources Office, which can be accessed through the employee entrance
- How: Appointments are recommended and can be booked online
Six Flags offers benefits including scholarship opportunities; insurance plans; in-park discounts; recognition programs; and flexible scheduling benefiting students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a job that allows them to work around a busy schedule.
Additionally, employees receive unlimited park admission; free tickets for family and friends; exclusive team member events; and more.
Applicants can apply online at anytime. For questions, call Six Flags Over Texas Human Resources at 817-607-6201, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. More information is available here.