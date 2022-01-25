Six Flags Over Texas to hire for 500 positions

TYLER, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, is hosting a hiring event this weekend to fill up to 500 positions with hardworking, thrill-loving individuals ready to provide world-class service. Positions, including leadership roles, are available across multiple departments from food service, ride operations, security, games, retail, and marketing.



Six Flags Over Texas is seeking first-time applicants for frontline positions, paying up to $12.00 per hour, for candidates 16 years old and up. The park offers competitive wages, great benefits, flexible schedules, and a variety of jobs year-round. Hundreds of applicants will be hired after their interview, and there is an option to interview virtually.