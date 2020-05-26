GREGG COUNTY, Texas — As East Texans joined their fellow Americans on Monday to mark Memorial Day — remembering those who fell in battle for the nation, celebrating the unofficial start of summer and testing newfound liberties after two months of lockdown from COVID-19 — a Gregg County health official offered a wary forecast for two weeks from now.

Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne reported Monday that all six of the new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the county on Saturday came from one family.

“That was from getting together for Mother’s Day,” Browne said of a May 10 gathering. “They’re all in the family. I don’t know if they’re living in the same household. It took that long for Mother’s Day numbers to show us something.”

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.