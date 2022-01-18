Six 'Women with a Voice' selected as 2022 Women in Tyler honorees to be recognized in March

Historically, each of the selected honorees share their stories on overcoming hardships, adversity and personal challenges.

TYLER, Texas — The Women in Tyler Committee has announced this year’s honorees who will be recognized in March.

This year’s theme, “Women with a Voice” recognizes selected honorees who are advocates for those without a voice. Active in the Tyler community, they use their voice as power to improve and make change happen.

Since 1999, the Women in Tyler organization has honored women who make an impact. Historically, each of the selected honorees share their stories on overcoming hardships, adversity and personal challenges.