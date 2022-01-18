x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Six 'Women with a Voice' selected as 2022 Women in Tyler honorees to be recognized in March

Historically, each of the selected honorees share their stories on overcoming hardships, adversity and personal challenges.

TYLER, Texas — The Women in Tyler Committee has announced this year’s honorees who will be recognized in March.

This year’s theme, “Women with a Voice” recognizes selected honorees who are advocates for those without a voice. Active in the Tyler community, they use their voice as power to improve and make change happen.

Since 1999, the Women in Tyler organization has honored women who make an impact. Historically, each of the selected honorees share their stories on overcoming hardships, adversity and personal challenges.

Read more from our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

RELATED: Tyler resident, Miss Texas Mallory Fuller reaches top 10 in Miss America contest

RELATED: WOMEN IN LAW ENFORCEMENT WEEK: Meet the first Hispanic woman to become a Tyler detective

In Other News

Multiple departments bring Lindale-area grass fire under control