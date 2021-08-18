Six-year-old student bused to the wrong house. Longview ISD working to 'correct issues'

The boy was found by another classmate's parents who reunited him with his mother.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Teiona Halton did not initially panic when her six-year-old son wasn't found at school after his first day of class.

"I saw his teacher and she said she put him on the bus but I wasn't alarmed then," Haltson said. "I said 'okay well, he must have went to Sharon's corner [the after-school program].' I filled out the forms it just wasn't supposed to be implemented until next week."

When Halton showed up to the daycare, she waited until the last bus arrived only to find no sign of her son. That is when she hopped in her car to drive to the bus barn to find out where her son was sent.

'They called dispatch asking for anyone with his name, his clothes on, the complete description and no one said they had seen him or he was even on the bus," Halton explained.

After checking every bus at the depot, Halton returned to the school to get some answers only to find it locked up and closed for the day.

"I went around to the back entrance I'm banging on the janitor, the employee only entrance, the cafeteria where the 18-wheelers are dropping off the cafeteria food trying to get someone to let me into the building so I can see on some kind of paperwork where my child is."

The, Halton got a phone call.

"It's getting later and later and around 7 [p.m.] is when I get a phone call that Tristan has been dropped off at the house by a complete stranger," Halton said.

That stranger was a parent of another classmate. When they found Halton's son lost and upset, they brought him inside until they could figure out where the little boy lived. Halton's son remembered the street he lived on, and they were reunited.

The following day, Halton went to the school searching for answers only to receive a "cold" response from the Vice Principal.

"The cold face she gave me, the way she wouldn't even make eye contact with me, the way she showed no remorse, the way she didn't even say 'omg your child stopped at the wrong place?'" Halton said. "You know I could have came up to anyone on the street and they would have said something or had some kind of emotion."

Halton said before she never thought of giving her six-year-old a cellphone but following the incident, she purchased a phone for the boy on the way home.

But Halton's story isn't the only one.

Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. Wayne Guidry acknowledged that two students were dropped off at the wrong place. Other students arrived later than anticipated for the first day of school, as well.

He says that the district is "looking into the specific causes of these errors and delays on day one, and we're working to correct these issues so they do not continue."