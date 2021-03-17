Sixth Court of Appeals upholds Smith County woman's 99 year drug sentence

The woman pled guilty to the offense of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams, with the intent to deliver.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison by an Upshur County jury.

According to officials, 39-year-old Felisha Diane Williams was scheduled for a jury trial on January 13, 202, but changed her plea to guilty the morning of the trial.

Williams plead guilty to the offense of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams but less than 200 grams, with the intent to deliver, a first degree felony.

The State’s offer of 20 years was declined by Williams and instead chose for a jury to decide her punishment, according to a press release from Upshur County District Attorney Billy W. Bird.

Williams, having previous felony convictions, faced an enhanced punishment range of 15 years to life, rather than normal punishment range of fie to 99 years or life in prison.

On May 26, 2018, Williams was a passenger in a car stopped for displaying multiple registrations and mismatched license plates, according to the press release.

An occupant in the vehicle had recently interacted with the Gilmer Police Department, so when she gave a false name and date of birth, officers were quick to realize all was not as it seemed in the car. Upon ascertaining her real identity, officers found a parole warrant for her.

Due to misidentifications present through the vehicle and the occupant’s dishonesty, officers asked to search the vehicle, which the driver agreed to allow.

According to the press release, behind the center console, just a few inches away from where Williams had been sitting, officers discovered a small case containing a zip-lock bag. Inside the bag, officers located several small baggies and Methamphetamine.

During transport to the Upshur County Jail, Williams indicated that she had more methamphetamine concealed on her person. Upon arriving at the jail, the staff located approximately seven grams of methamphetamine, along with sixteen small baggies, which are commonly used in drug trafficking at the point of sale.