LONGVIEW, Texas — A push to build a skate park in Longview might get a $40,000 boost from the city.

City Manager Keith Bonds and Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron have added to the fiscal year 2020 budget proposal a $40,000 earmark that would match local donations for skate park equipment to be installed at Ingram Park.

The idea is tentative until the City Council approves next year’s budget with the earmark in place — and local donors reach their $40,000 match.

