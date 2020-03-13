TYLER, Texas — As the Coronavirus continues to spread, events all across the country are being postponed or cancelled.

Now that cancellation has been extended to all remaining SKYWARN classes in East Texas. Alternative options to complete SKYWARN training are listed below.

The NWS Office in Shreveport will host a basic training on Facebook Live on 4/7/2020 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This will be on their Facebook page .

The NWS Office in Shreveport will host an Official Skywarn Training Webinar on 4/14/2020 from 10 am to noon. CLICK HERE to register.

Additional training may be scheduled at a later date.

If you cannot watch one of these classes, official SKYWARN training is available online through the COMET program. COMET is a cooperative program between the National Weather Service and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR).

Anyone who completes this online course, passes the associated quiz with a score of 70% or better, and watches a video provided by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg will become an officially trained SKYWARN spotter.

Click here to proceed to the training.

Click here for the NWS Blacksburg video.

When you have completed the training, passed the test with 70% or better, and watched the video, please alert the NWS Shreveport Warning Coordination Meteorologist via email.

Also, in your email, in addition to a small note stating you completed the training and video, please include the following:

Your 911 mailing address or your latitude/longitude to the nearest 4th decimal place; Your phone number; Any time restrictions of when you would not want to be called by our meteorologists; Whether or not you have any weather equipment and the type of equipment; An attachment of the certificate you earned after completing the online class.

For more information about the Skywarn program, click here.