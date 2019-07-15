TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department received an assist from wet concrete in the arrest of a drug suspect Sunday.

According to police, Stephen Payne was arrested for burglary, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

Officials say a man on North Kenwood called 911 to report seeing Payne climb over his fence and walk through the back yard. Payne was also carrying a laptop even though it was misting rain outside.

Officials later found Payne walking a couple of blocks away and stopped him. They immediately noticed that Payne smelled strongly of marijuana and wound up arresting him after talking to him for a few minutes.

For a brief second, an officer had let go to open the back door to the patrol car. Payne took off running, still wearing handcuffs. As Payne was trying to get away, he slipped on the wet concrete and fell face first.

Despite Payne kicking at the officers, police were able to take him back to custody without much difficulty. An ambulance was called for him due to the bleeding on his face.

After being treated at the hospital, Payne was taken to the Bi-State Jail. He was charged with burglary, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

His bond has been set to $48,000.