Slow down, phone down. Officers remind drivers to stay vigilant in school zones.

Officers plan to increase supervision at busy intersections and warn they will write citations to violators.

TYLER, Texas — With some schools already in session and more starting next week, it's time to remind drivers to slow down for the safety of students.

Residential areas with high pedestrian such as New Copeland and Shiloh Road, will have an increased police presence to crack down on those violating posted speed limits in school zones.

"We get a lot of speeders," Burge said. "Especially the first few weeks before people realize it has turned into a school zone."

However, he added, drivers also need to do better when it comes to putting down the phone while their car is in motion.

"The moment [your car] is moving, the cellphone has to go down," Burge said. "No talking, not texting. You can use a hands free device. But if the cellphone is in your hand, you're going to get a citation."

Officials are asking drivers to stay vigilant by obeying signs and keeping their eyes on the road.