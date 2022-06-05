Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance after March 21 storms

Locally, assistance is available in Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Travis and Williamson counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County officials on Friday announced that low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Texas businesses and residences affected by the severe storms on March 21.

A declaration from the Small Business Administration makes this assistance available in the following counties:

Anderson, Angelina, Archer, Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Camp, Cherokee, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Fannin, Fayette, Grayson, Gregg, Harrison, Houston, Jack, Lee, Leon, Madison, Marion, Milam, Montague, Morris, Nacogdoches, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Travis, Trinity, Upshur, Walker, Williamson, Wise, Wood and Young.

In Williamson County, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open on Monday, May 9, at the Wayfinders Church at 508 N. Fifth Street in Jarrell. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

More information on disaster assistance is available on the SBA website. The deadline to apply for property damage is July 5. Meanwhile, the economic injury loan application deadline is Feb. 6, 2023.