Small, family-owned cheesecake business taking East Texas by storm

The business, owned by Dana Hale, is now offering its sweet goodness in Tyler, Longview, Marshall, Gladewater, Winnsboro, Rockwall, Jefferson, and Shreveport.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — A small, family-owned cheesecake business is taking East Texas by storm. Dana’s Cheesecake Delights opened brick and mortars in Gilmer and Kilgore a year ago and has now spread throughout the East Texas area and into Louisiana.

The business, owned by Dana Hale, is now offering its sweet goodness in Tyler, Longview, Marshall, Gladewater, Winnsboro, Rockwall, Jefferson, and Shreveport with more locations to come.

Hale said baking cheesecakes has been her passion for as long as she can remember.