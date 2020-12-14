SMALL TOWN CHRISTMAS: Enjoy the holiday season in Lindale

COVID-19 can't put a damper on the holiday spirit.

LINDALE, Texas — It's no secret I love the holidays — the food, the decorations, the festive clothing — I enjoy all of it.

Even though things are much different this year due to COVID-19, there's still so much to do safely in East Texas without breaking the bank.

Just up Highway 69 in Lindale, you'll find the perfect place for your new social media profile picture or even some memorable family photos.

"In these times people need to be able to live a little and we're trying to accommodate that," said Lindale Mayor Jeff Daughtery. "In this old building, being 102-years-old, and we were able to save it. It's just something special. And the city staff creates a little little winter wonderland inside every year

Step inside Picker's Pavilion where there are several holiday scenes where you can snap amazing pictures free of charge.

"It's a great opportunity to take pictures with the kids and and the family," said Daughtery. "And we have a 21-acre park just adjacent here that you can see when you walk the front door. And it's the poles are lit there. It's a neat experience just to walk through the park in the evenings."

If historical sites are more your thing, the Old Mill Pond Museum is right down the road and is also free to the public. The museum also plays host to a general store and plenty of outdoor space. It's a great place to spend the afternoon.