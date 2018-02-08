LINDALE — Smith County officials successfully raided what they say was an illegal gambling operation in Lindale.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the operation was at an Oasis gas station at 14773 Hwy. 110 North in Lindale.

Deputies alerted the department of the operation in late-June, saying there were multiple gambling machines inside the gas station.

Undercover detectives with the sheriff's department went into the store to investigate the machines. The detectives determined the machines were indeed illegal and obtained a search warrant Wednesday.

On Thursday, detectives, deputies and officials with Smith County Precinct 5 Constable's Office execute the warrant on the gas station.

Inside, officers seized more than $12,000 case, three gambling machines and what the sheriff's department describes as miscellaneous paperwork.

Authorities did not make any arrests during their execution of the search warrant; however charges may be filed at the conclusion of the investigation.

