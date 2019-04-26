SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County residents will once again be allowed buy fire works to recognize Memorial Day.

The Smith County Commissioners voted this week to authorize the sale of fireworks from May 22 until May 27.

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson says Smith County residents can use fireworks year round. However, the purchase of fireworks are regulated.

New Year's and July 4 are the only holidays that residents can purchase fireworks without an act by legislature.

If the legislature approves the sale of fireworks on other holidays, each county's commissioners will then decide whether or not fireworks will be sold in the county.

This year, the legislature passed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day.