SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says multiple fire units are on the scene of a structure fire near Whitehouse.

The fire is happening on CR 2191.

Units from Whitehouse, Flint and Bullard fire departments are on the scene to put out the fire.

KYTX

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.