SMITH COUNTY, Texas — It's springtime in Texas which means showers, beautiful flowers and -- yes, those flying stingers.

Well, thanks to the Smith County Master Gardeners, you can now more easily identify what is buzzing around your head as you head outdoors.

HONEYBEE

Excellen pollinator

Makes honey

Friendly unless provoked

Needs human help the most

Can only sting once

BUMBLEBEE

Excellent pollinator

Very friendly unless provoked

Can sting multiple times

Will let you pet it most times

Basically a flying fat panda

CARPENTER BEE

Lives in your fence/wood

Males can't sting, but are the more aggressive ones

Important pollinators

More of a nuisance than a threat

HOVERFLY

Wears striped uniform to scare you

Can't sting

Follows you around if it likes you

PAPER WASP

Looks scary, but not much of a threat unless provoked

Build small nests in corners that look like crumpled paper

Can sting multiple times

Pollinators

No sense of personal space

YELLOW PAPER WASP

Also look scary, but won't attack unless threatened

Build nests that look like crumpled paper

Resemble yellow jackets

Pollinators

YELLOW JACKET

Aggressive

Wants your food and will fight for it

Minimal pollination

Typically live in the ground

Can sting multiple times

Primary focus for food is insects

HORNET

Big and scary

Mostly nest above ground in big, ball-shaped nests

Not aggressive unless provoked

Eat bees and other insects

Can sting multiple times, sometimes can be fatal

MUD DAUBER

More interested in spiders

Nests look like mud "organ pipes"

Can sting, but extremely rare

Abandoned nests can become homes for other insects/wasps

CICADA KILLER WASP

Looks like Satan's nightmares

Only eats cicadas

Don't care about people, but will sting if provoked

For more information on all things gardening and outdoors, visit the Smith County Master Gardeners website.