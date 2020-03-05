SMITH COUNTY, Texas — It's springtime in Texas which means showers, beautiful flowers and -- yes, those flying stingers.

Well, thanks to the Smith County Master Gardeners, you can now more easily identify what is buzzing around your head as you head outdoors.

Post by SmithCountyMasterGardeners.

HONEYBEE 

  • Excellen pollinator
  • Makes honey
  • Friendly unless provoked
  • Needs human help the most
  • Can only sting once

BUMBLEBEE

  • Excellent pollinator
  • Very friendly unless provoked
  • Can sting multiple times
  • Will let you pet it most times
  • Basically a flying fat panda

CARPENTER BEE

  • Lives in your fence/wood
  • Males can't sting, but are the more aggressive ones
  • Important pollinators
  • More of a nuisance than a threat

HOVERFLY

  • Wears striped uniform to scare you
  • Can't sting
  • Follows you around if it likes you

PAPER WASP

  • Looks scary, but not much of a threat unless provoked
  • Build small nests in corners that look like crumpled paper
  • Can sting multiple times
  • Pollinators
  • No sense of personal space

YELLOW PAPER WASP

  • Also look scary, but won't attack unless threatened
  • Build nests that look like crumpled paper
  • Resemble yellow jackets
  • Pollinators

YELLOW JACKET

  • Aggressive
  • Wants your food and will fight for it
  • Minimal pollination
  • Typically live in the ground
  • Can sting multiple times
  • Primary focus for food is insects

HORNET

  • Big and scary
  • Mostly nest above ground in big, ball-shaped nests
  • Not aggressive unless provoked
  • Eat bees and other insects
  • Can sting multiple times, sometimes can be fatal

MUD DAUBER

  • More interested in spiders
  • Nests look like mud "organ pipes"
  • Can sting, but extremely rare
  • Abandoned nests can become homes for other insects/wasps

CICADA KILLER WASP

  • Looks like Satan's nightmares
  • Only eats cicadas
  • Don't care about people, but will sting if provoked

For more information on all things gardening and outdoors, visit the Smith County Master Gardeners website.