SMITH COUNTY, Texas — It's springtime in Texas which means showers, beautiful flowers and -- yes, those flying stingers.
Well, thanks to the Smith County Master Gardeners, you can now more easily identify what is buzzing around your head as you head outdoors.
HONEYBEE
- Excellen pollinator
- Makes honey
- Friendly unless provoked
- Needs human help the most
- Can only sting once
BUMBLEBEE
- Excellent pollinator
- Very friendly unless provoked
- Can sting multiple times
- Will let you pet it most times
- Basically a flying fat panda
CARPENTER BEE
- Lives in your fence/wood
- Males can't sting, but are the more aggressive ones
- Important pollinators
- More of a nuisance than a threat
HOVERFLY
- Wears striped uniform to scare you
- Can't sting
- Follows you around if it likes you
PAPER WASP
- Looks scary, but not much of a threat unless provoked
- Build small nests in corners that look like crumpled paper
- Can sting multiple times
- Pollinators
- No sense of personal space
YELLOW PAPER WASP
- Also look scary, but won't attack unless threatened
- Build nests that look like crumpled paper
- Resemble yellow jackets
- Pollinators
YELLOW JACKET
- Aggressive
- Wants your food and will fight for it
- Minimal pollination
- Typically live in the ground
- Can sting multiple times
- Primary focus for food is insects
HORNET
- Big and scary
- Mostly nest above ground in big, ball-shaped nests
- Not aggressive unless provoked
- Eat bees and other insects
- Can sting multiple times, sometimes can be fatal
MUD DAUBER
- More interested in spiders
- Nests look like mud "organ pipes"
- Can sting, but extremely rare
- Abandoned nests can become homes for other insects/wasps
CICADA KILLER WASP
- Looks like Satan's nightmares
- Only eats cicadas
- Don't care about people, but will sting if provoked
For more information on all things gardening and outdoors, visit the Smith County Master Gardeners website.