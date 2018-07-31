SMITH COUNTY — Hundreds of people in Smith County are frustrated because they say Hanna’s Rural Sanitation has not picked up their trash in two weeks.

Many of those unsatisfied customers are taking to social media not only vent their frustrations, but to try and figure out what is going on.

“I pay the trash bill, I don’t get service, but I still pay. It’s just not fair," Angie Johnson, the manager at the Battery Shop of Tyler said.

“We have a commercial dumpster and it gets filled and it’s right out in front of our business," Johnson said. "So when it’s over flowing, the smell, the disgust, the customers see it."

Johnson says her business has used Hanna’s Rural Sanitation for close to 15 years. She went on to say they never had problems until this year.

Tammy Brown who lives in Lindale has a similar story. She said her trash is overflowing in her house.

“They might have been off on the day they picked it up and been a couple days late, but never not picked it up for two weeks,” Brown explained.

The owner of Hanna's Rural Sanitation, Marshall Hanna, was unable to meet with CBS19 staff in person, but did call to say the recent lack of service is because all his garbage trucks have broken down.

He said he’s hoping to get at least two of them fixed by the end of the week. In the meantime, his employees are using pickup trucks to collect as much trash as they can.

The Better Business Bureau says they received five formal complaints. So far, Hanna has been compliant in trying to fix the situation.

“They offered to credit my account for the missed time, for the week,” said Brown.

For now, Hanna says the best thing to do is leave a voicemail and his employees will get to you as soon as possible.

The phone number to the office is 903-882-8125

If you are having problems with any of your service providers, The Better Business Bureau recommends you file a formal complaint with the organization. The BBB will act as a mediator until your problem is resolved.

You can find all the contact information to the BBB on their website.

