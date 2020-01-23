SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested on multiple charges after being involved in an alleged robbery out of Dallas and evading arrest.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 21 at around12:30 p.m., Smith County K-9 Deputies were working patrol on IH-20 in Smith County. Deputies had been alerted on a stolen Pontiac Sunfire traveling east on IH-20 near Jim Hogg Road, with occupants considered to be armed and dangerous due to allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery out of Dallas.

Deputies followed the vehicle eastbound on IH-20 until the driver stopped in the parking lot of Texas Best Smokehouse located on Hwy 271 and IH-20.

The driver was ordered out of the car but refused to comply with their commands. The passenger exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. Minutes later, the passenger was taken into custody with the assistance of a Smith County K-9.

Deputies found a loaded handgun along with other evidence after searching the stolen vehicle.

Officials identified the driver as Jamarion Lemond Garrett,17, and the passenger as a 16-year-old juvenile.

Garrett was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon and tampering with identification numbers. With a bond totaling at $10,000.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center where he is being held on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon, tampering with identification numbers, evading arrest and resisting arrest.