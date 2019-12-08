SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials identified the man killed in a house fire Monday morning outside of Chapel Hill.

According to the county, Donald Glenn Cooper, 49, of Tyler died after being rushed to the hospital following the fire.

According to officials, at around 10:45 a.m. emergency crews responded to the fire located at 13800 block County Road 220 near Chapel Hill.

Two people, including Cooper, were at the home and transported to the hospital.

The surviving victim's injuries were not related to the fire, according to officials.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office and Smith County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

“At this time, the investigation into the death of Mr. Cooper and the origin and cause of the fire is still ongoing,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.

CBS 19 staff