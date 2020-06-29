Smith Co. officials searching for suspect after 2 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are searching for a shooter who killed two people and injured another overnight.
According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Larry Christian, Monday morning around 1 a.m., officials were called to the scene of Texas Highway 110, between Scott Valley Lane and Twin Pines.
Sgt. Christian confirmed two people were killed and another was taken to a local hospital with injuries as a result of a shooting. Sheriff Larry Smith says the injured party is undergoing surgery.
Sheriff Smith says authorities are currently investigating multiple different areas in connection with the shooting.
Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.