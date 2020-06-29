Smith Co. officials searching for suspect after 2 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting

No arrests have been made at this time.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are searching for a shooter who killed two people and injured another overnight.

According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Larry Christian, Monday morning around 1 a.m., officials were called to the scene of Texas Highway 110, between Scott Valley Lane and Twin Pines.

Sgt. Christian confirmed two people were killed and another was taken to a local hospital with injuries as a result of a shooting. Sheriff Larry Smith says the injured party is undergoing surgery.

Sheriff Smith says authorities are currently investigating multiple different areas in connection with the shooting.