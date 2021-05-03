Smith County Animal Control finds rabid skunk within the county

The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter encourages dog owners to make sure they are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations after a rabid skunk was found in the county.

Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene reported that a skunk tested positive on Saturday, May 1. The skunk was found in the 3000 block of County Road 313 East on Thursday, April 29.

“We do ask that you make sure that all of your animals are up-to-date on at least their rabies vaccinations,” the letter states. “If you see any wildlife acting in complete opposite than their normal self, please contact us. If your pets attack a sick wildlife or come in some kind of contact with wildlife, please contact us.”