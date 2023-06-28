x
Local News

Smith County Animal Control offering free microchipping this July

The fourth of July is one of the top days where dogs runaway from home.

TYLER, Texas — July marks the national lost pet prevention month. 

With the 4th of July around the corner it's important to consider getting your furry pets microchipped. 

Credit: Smith County Animal Control & Shelter

In case an animal goes missing, the Smith County Animal Control & Shelter is offering free microchipping the entire month of July. 

If individuals have any questions, please feel free to stop by the shelter at 322 E Ferguson Street or give them a call at 903-266-4303.

