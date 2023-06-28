Smith County Animal Control offering free microchipping this July

The fourth of July is one of the top days where dogs runaway from home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — July marks the national lost pet prevention month.

With the 4th of July around the corner it's important to consider getting your furry pets microchipped.

July 4th is known as one of the top days where dogs runaway from home.

In case an animal goes missing, the Smith County Animal Control & Shelter is offering free microchipping the entire month of July.