Smith County Animal Control offering free microchipping this July

TYLER, Texas — July marks the national lost pet prevention month.
With the 4th of July around the corner it's important to consider getting your furry pets microchipped.
July 4th is known as one of the top days where dogs runaway from home.
In case an animal goes missing, the Smith County Animal Control & Shelter is offering free microchipping the entire month of July.
If individuals have any questions, please feel free to stop by the shelter at 322 E Ferguson Street or give them a call at 903-266-4303.