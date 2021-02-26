Smith County Animal Control & Shelter to charge small fees to offset costs

Adoptions have been free, but beginning April 1, adoptions from the shelter will cost $30.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Beginning April 1, the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will begin charging small fees to offset the costs of housing dogs at the shelter.

The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the implementation of a fee schedule at its meeting on Tuesday, February 23.

Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor, Amber Greene, says the average stay at the shelter for a dog is 15 days, which costs the county $77. Adoptions have been free, but beginning April 1, adoptions from the shelter will cost $30, which will include some vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of pet health insurance.

The adopter will be responsible for getting the dog spayed or neutered, as well as get a rabies shot, within 30 days of adoption. If a dog is already sterilized, the adoption fee will be $50.

Other fees will include $10 per dog for rescue groups (with some exclusions); owner reclaims fees starting at $25 for a first offense; and $10 for a microchip; as well as fees for animal cruelty housing, inspections of dangerous animals, and dangerous/wild animal registrations.

The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and located at 322 East Ferguson Street in downtown Tyler.