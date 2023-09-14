x
Smith County Animal Shelter is at over capacity, urging people to adopt

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Animal Shelter is currently experiencing over capacity. 

The shelter is asking people to adopt, rather than shop, to save a life in need. 

Credit: Smith County Animal Control & Shelter

"We are OVER CAPACITY here at the shelter and we need YOUR help!!! We currently have handfuls of sweet fur babies that have been in our shelter for a long time and are desperately needing a furever home," the Facebook post said. 

If you are interested in adopting an animal, you can visit the shelter at 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler or call (903) 266-4303. 

