Smith County Animal Shelter is at over capacity, urging people to adopt

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Animal Shelter is currently experiencing over capacity.
The shelter is asking people to adopt, rather than shop, to save a life in need.
"We are OVER CAPACITY here at the shelter and we need YOUR help!!! We currently have handfuls of sweet fur babies that have been in our shelter for a long time and are desperately needing a furever home," the Facebook post said.
If you are interested in adopting an animal, you can visit the shelter at 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler or call (903) 266-4303.