Smith County announces free vouchers available for annual countywide cleanup

Vouchers are available this week and can be used starting this Saturday through Saturday, May 6.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County is offering free vouchers for residents to take one truckload of bulky items to the landfill during the whole month of April.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court is providing the yearly program, allowing people to bring their load to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free.

A resident can get one voucher each in-person only at the Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Ferguson in Tyler or any of the justice of the peace/constable offices throughout the county.

“It’s that time of year again … time for spring cleaning,” Environmental Crimes Deputy Tommy Goodman said. “We sure would like as many Smith County citizens to participate in this as possible.”

Greenwood Farms Landfill can be found at 12920 Farm-to-Market Road 2767 Tyler. It's open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The phone number is 800-678-7274.

The Smith County voucher only includes one free mattress, and any more mattresses will cost $50 at the landfill.

The following items will not be accepted: hazardous waste, pesticides, herbicides, solvents, gasoline, oils, acid, batteries, asbestos, wet paint, freon, whole tires, televisions, computers, refrigerators and freezers.

The vouchers are available to be picked up by Smith County residents at the following locations: