Smith County approves 2021 budget, lower property tax rate

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The pandemic has affected us all in many ways, especially when it comes to spending money, and Smith County's approved budget is a reflection of the tough times brought on by COVID-19.

The county spent the summer working on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and a property tax rate which sought to lower that rate from its current amount.

The Smith County Commissioners meeting is underway. On the agenda, is the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year as well as filling the Pct. 1 Constable office. @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/Xdz3WuUdH6 — Payton Weidman (@PaytonWeidman) September 8, 2020

The tax rate this year will be 0.00335 cents (per $100 valuation), which is a full penny below the 0.00345 cents the county had last year. The move was approved during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

“We know other people are hurting as well and we need to provide property tax relief to them."

The tax cut will bring in less revenue for the county for current properties, but it will see additional money from new property developments.

The court has unanimously approved the proposed budget and property tax rate, which go into effect Oct. 1. @kytxcbs19 https://t.co/bf2ywZPits — Payton Weidman (@PaytonWeidman) September 8, 2020

Property taxes make up a large percentage of the county’s money for its budget as well as sales tax revenue and fines and fees.

“Sales tax revenue and fines and fees both of those are down significantly as is interest,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran explained. “And so we've put back a lot of needed projects till future years to try and cut our expenses this year.”

The approved budget includes:

Delaying the previously planned bond election for a new Courthouse, originally planned for November 2020;

Transferring $1.8 million from the Capital Improvement Projects Fund to the General Fund to cover the decreases in revenue;

Using $2.2 million from the Road and Bridge Department Fund Reserves to support continued FY 2021 Road and Bridge maintenance and operations to ensure that the priority on infrastructure is not affected;

Cutting a number of general operating expenses under local control;

Reducing fleet expenditures from $1.2 million to under $400,000; and

Reducing the number of total employees in the County, by eliminating a variety of positions, while reclassifying other positions to cover new needs in the Sheriff’s Office and Office of the District Attorney.

The Fiscal Year 2021 Budget can be seen in full here.

The Commissioners Court also discussed COVID-19 relief funds.