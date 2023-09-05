Smith County approves 2024 budget with higher tax rate, 20% more raised in revenue

According to the Smith County budget, over $14.5 million or 20% more will be raised from property taxes in the 2024 fiscal year.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved the 2024 budget that includes a higher tax rate and 20% more revenue raised from property taxes compared to last year's budget.

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners court held a public hearing regarding the new tax rate and budget and a few people spoke before taking up a vote. One woman said the budget and local governments should considered the inflated prices that people are dealing with across the country.

According to the Smith County budget, over $14.5 million or 20% more will be raised from property taxes in the 2024 fiscal year. Of that amount, roughly $2.6 million is tax revenue that will come from new property on the tax roll.

Following the hearing, the commissioners approved the budget in a 4 to 1 vote with Smith County Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips voting against the budget citing similar concerns that a citizen made about inflation.

The court approved of a new tax rate of 34.7264 cents per $100 valuation, which is an increase from 33 cents. According to Smith County, the rate is rising because of the bond for a new courthouse and parking garage that voters approved in November.

The commissioners court had to ratify that the county will receive more revenue from property taxes because of higher appraisals and new property on the tax roll.

As a part of the budget process, the commissioners also voted in favor of fiscal year 2024 pay scales in 4 to 1 vote with Phillips giving the dissenting vote.

Two of the major points of the budget are a 5% cost of living raise for all employees and addressing the continuing issue of detention officer vacancies in the jail. The county is also addressing the bond debt from the courthouse and parking garage projects.

“These are financially challenging times for everyone due to the inflation we currently face and have experienced over the last year,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin stated in his budget cover letter. “I am so very proud of everyone that gives their all daily for this county and that have stayed with us through some challenging times.”

The entire budget can be found here: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/auditor/financials/adopted-budgets.

Now that it has been approved, the 2024 budget will go into effect Oct. 1.

On another item, the commissioners approved the purchase of the following properties: 402, 405, 411 E. Locust Street, 213 N. Center Ave., and 302 and 306 Frank Ave in Tyler. The cost was $450,000.

Franklin said the plan for the lots is to use them for further development of county services in a consolidated area.

Phillips argued that the county is not in the real estate investment business.

Smith County Pct. 2 Commissioner John Moore voted in favor of the purchase because he said the county needs to plan ahead for growth and there's only so much real estate in downtown Tyler.